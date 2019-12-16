Telangana Govt Hikes Milk and Liquor Prices; Jagan Reddy Says Liquor Sales Decreased by 23% in Andhra

Hyderabad: A day after increasing the price of milk, Telangana government on Monday increased liquor rates.

The price of government-owned ‘Vijaya’ milk increased by Rs 2 per litre and will now cost Rs 42 per litre. The new rates will be effective from Monday.

Due to the price rise, the Telangana State Dairy Development Corporative Federation Limited (TSDDCFL) will earn an additional revenue of Rs 1.87 crore per annum.

The Telangana government also increased the prices of liquor by 10 per cent, which will be effective from Tuesday.

Price of beer has been increased by Rs 10 to Rs 20, depending upon the brand.

The increase in price of Indian brands is more than the increase in price of foreign brands.

Excise department officials estimate that after the increased prices, the state exchequer will generate an additional Rs 350 crore every month.

The increase in liquor price has been done in view of the upcoming festive season.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government-led by Jagan Mohan Reddy discussed its new excise policy.

Speaking in the state assembly, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed that during the tenure of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), there were 4,380 liquor shops. Currently, there are 3,456 liquor shops in the state.

The CM claimed that alcohol consumption in the state had declined by 23.63 per cent.

