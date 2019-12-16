Telangana Govt Hikes Milk and Liquor Prices; Jagan Reddy Says Liquor Sales Decreased by 23% in Andhra
Due to the price rise, the Telangana State Dairy Development Corporative Federation Limited (TSDDCFL) will earn an additional revenue of Rs 1.87 crore per annum.
File photo of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.
Hyderabad: A day after increasing the price of milk, Telangana government on Monday increased liquor rates.
The price of government-owned ‘Vijaya’ milk increased by Rs 2 per litre and will now cost Rs 42 per litre. The new rates will be effective from Monday.
Due to the price rise, the Telangana State Dairy Development Corporative Federation Limited (TSDDCFL) will earn an additional revenue of Rs 1.87 crore per annum.
The Telangana government also increased the prices of liquor by 10 per cent, which will be effective from Tuesday.
Price of beer has been increased by Rs 10 to Rs 20, depending upon the brand.
The increase in price of Indian brands is more than the increase in price of foreign brands.
Excise department officials estimate that after the increased prices, the state exchequer will generate an additional Rs 350 crore every month.
The increase in liquor price has been done in view of the upcoming festive season.
Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government-led by Jagan Mohan Reddy discussed its new excise policy.
Speaking in the state assembly, Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy claimed that during the tenure of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), there were 4,380 liquor shops. Currently, there are 3,456 liquor shops in the state.
The CM claimed that alcohol consumption in the state had declined by 23.63 per cent.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Sara Ali Khan Shines and Sparkles in Green Lehenga Choli, Posts Funny Shayari with Picture
- The Tale of Two Hashtags #ISupportDelhiPolice and #HindusAgainstCAA And Why it's Trending
- Trishala Dutt Shares Holiday Greeting for Her Insta Fam, Maanayata Dutt Sends Her Love
- New Mobile Number Portability Rules Are in Place: Everything You Need to Know
- WWE And TikTok Have Tied Up, You Will Now Get Official Wrestler Entrance Themes