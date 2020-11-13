Telangana Govt Imposes Ban on Sale and Use of Firecrackers Following HC Directions

The Telangana government has issued an order imposing a ban on sale and use of firecrackers with immediate effect following directions from the state High Court.

The High Court has directed the state (on Thursday) to immediately ban the sale and use of fireworks by the people and organisations and to immediately clamp down and close shops which are selling fireworks, a Government Order (GO), dated November 12, said.

The GO said the High Court has further issued directions to appeal to people, both through print and the electronic media, to refrain from bursting firecrackers, so as to prevent any further deterioration in air quality. "The government after careful consideration of the matter and keeping in view the directions of the Hon'ble High Court, hereby impose ban on sale and use of firecrackers by the people and organisations, with immediate effect," the GO said.

The state DGP, DG of Fire Services and all district Collectors, Commissioners of Police, Superintendents of Police in the state should take immediate action to close the shops which are selling fireworks throughout the state, it said. Meanwhile, state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar alleged the TRS government has failed to protect the sentiments of Hindus vis-a-vis ban on firecrackers.

The High Court has directed imposition of the ban on firecrackers as the state government could not effectively argue the matter in the court, he claimed in a statement on Friday. "It has become fashionable to make the festivals of Hindus controversial everytime," Kumar said.

Where do the owners of firecrackers shops go when they are asked to shut the shops which arepermitted by the government, he asked. He demanded that the government come to the rescue of small businessmen engaged in the sale of firecrackers..

