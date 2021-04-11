Telangana Govt Imposes Fine of Rs 1,000 on Mask Violators as Covid-19 Cases See Rapid Rise

In the wake of a massive rise in coronavirus cases, the Telangana government on Sunday asked the administration to issue to levy a fine of Rs 1,000 fine on people not wearing masks in public places. A case under Contagious Diseases Act would also be registered against the violators.

Officials have been asked to conduct special drives in public places like bus stations and markets to impose fines on violators and create awareness on the importance of wearing masks to curb the spread of the COVID-19. The officials have been directed to strictly implement the order on imposing fines as a large number of people have been found to have become lax towards Covid-appropriate behaviour leading to a steady rise in cases. Other rules like maintaining physical distancing and sanitising hands have also been stressed on.

The state has breached the 3,000-mark with 3,187 new infections being registered pushing the tally to over 3.27 lakh, while the toll rose to 1,759 with seven more fatalities. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 551, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (333) and Rangareddy (271), the government said in a bulletin, providing details as of 8pm on April 10.

The total number of cases stood at 3,27,278 while with 787 patients being cured, the total recoveries were at 3,05,335. The state has 20,184 active cases and over 1.15 lakh samples were tested on Saturday.

