Telangana Govt Mulls Reopening Educational Institutes Amid Rising Covid Cases

Telangana government is mulling to reopen schools and colleges amid rising infections of the novel Coronavirus in the state. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao announced that a long-term strategy would be prepared and executed to strengthen the government educational institutions.

Rao has instructed officials to hold a meeting with educationists and experts to enlist their opinions on the reopening of educational institutes. Officials have also decided to follow the guidelines issued by the UGC, AICTE, and other institutions in the aftermath of Corona regarding the administration of the educational institutions- conducting examinations, and the syllabus.

The government has also decided to start the academic year for the engineering course from August 17. As per regulations, the examinations will be conducted for the final year students and rest will be promoted on the basis of previous performances. Meanwhile, the government is preparing to combine entrance tests schedules so that the students will not lose their academic year.

"Better if we move on. We don't know when we get the COVID vaccine handy. It would be better if we start UG, PG, and Engineering academic years, or else it may lead to zero academic years. We should come back to a new normal. All educational institutions we can resume except pre-primary, primary, and secondary educational institutions. And we are also waiting for the government's green signal," Said Revathi, Principal of Sanskriti Educational institutes.

However, the government will soon decide on when the educational institutes would reopen. So far, Telangana has reported a high number of Covid-19 cases- 41,018 since the pandemic emerged in the State. Among them, 27,295 were discharged while 13,328 are undertaking treatment.