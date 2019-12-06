Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Telangana Govt Offers Jobs to Kin of 10 Deceased RTC Employees at GHMC

As per the direction of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the concerned officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) offered job letters to 10 persons of victims' families, sources said.

H Venkatesh | News18

December 6, 2019, 8:02 PM IST
Telangana Govt Offers Jobs to Kin of 10 Deceased RTC Employees at GHMC
As per the direction of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the concerned officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) offered job letters to 10 persons of victims' families, sources said.

Hyderabad: After retaining all the RTC employees, Telangana government Friday kept its promise of giving jobs to the kin of employees who committed suicide during the 55-day protests demanding merger of the corporation with the government. The officials on Friday gave job letters to the kin of 10 out of the 28 deceased employees.

As per the direction of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, the concerned officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) offered job letters to 10 persons of victims' families, sources said.

Kin of the 10 persons, who died within the GHMC limits, were hired by the municipal body for the posts of junior assistants (4), constables (5) and conductor (1).

The government had also announced jobs and Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia compensation to kin of the deceased during the strike. The remaining families of the deceased RTC employees are likely to get jobs.

The KCR Government has retained the RTC employees and offered sops like salaries for September, the strike period, and two years hike at the age of retirement among others.

