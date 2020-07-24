Telangana Govt Official Dies by Suicide Over Fear of Contracting Covid-19

A government official died by suicide in Telangana, after he suspected of having contracted Covid-19.

M. Raja Venkatramna (54), working as a superintendent in the education department, died in Karimnagar town on Thursday night. He was found in his flat in Christian Colony.

According to police, Venkatramna was serving in the education department office in Mancherial and was staying with the family in the same town. For the last few days he was suffering with cold and fever and had consulted a doctor at a private hospital. The doctor had suggested him to undergo COVID-19 test.

After attending the office on Thursday, Venkatramna did not return home and instead left for Karimnagar, where he went to his flat and hanged self.

When Venkatramna did not return home and was not responding to the calls on his mobile phone, his family got worried and contacted the relatives in Karimnagar to check if he reached there. They went to the flat to find him hanging.

This is the latest in a series of incidents in which people have died by suicide either after testing positive or for the fear of contracting the virus.

Disclaimer:This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).