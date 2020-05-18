Telangana Govt Permits Private Hospitals to Treat Covid-19 Patients as Cases Soar to 1,551

Hyderabad: With the number of Covid-19 patients rising to 1,551 in the state, the Telangana government on Monday permitted private hospitals to treat coronavirus patients and issued guidelines for the same.

Currently, Covid-19 patients are being treated at Gandhi Hospital, Chest Hospital, King Kothi Hospital, Sarojini Devi Hospital and TIMS Hospital.

In the initial phase of the outbreak in the state, some Covid-19 patients were treated in corporate hospitals. However, the private outpatient medical services and pre-scheduled surgeries have been put on hold for 50 days. The government has now enacted regulations for Covid-19 care for private hospitals and has also laid down rules for general medical services.

The state medical health department has released fresh guidelines in keeping with the central government's regulations.

The government has directed hospitals to set up specific admission and exit routes for suspected Covid-19 patients. It has also asked hospitals to ensure that separate wards and rooms are designated for the patients so that they can be placed in isolation. Further, it also instructed the staff to take all necessary precautions while testing and treating suspected patients.

The guidelines also state that patients who test positive for Covid-19 should be regularly examined by physicians. Cardiologists, pulmonologists, anesthesiologists must conduct regular video consultations. If the patient succumbs to the viral infection, the hospital must strictly follow the rules while shifting the body of the deceased and performing the last rites.

For other clinics and hospitals, the government directives said that appointments should be given to four patients per hour and the patients with fever, runny nose, cough, sore throat and other symptoms should be treated outside the hospital and should be sent to hospitals designated for Covid-19 treatment. If patients with these symptoms have been given an appointment in the Outpatient Department (OPD), then they should be examined in a different room.