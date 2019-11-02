Telangana Govt to Privatise 50% Buses, KCR Sets Nov 5 Deadline for Striking Workers to Rejoin Duty
K Chandrashekhar Rao said the state cabinet decided to allot 5,100 of 10,400 routes to private operators and warned that the other routes would also be given to them if those on strike don't join duty by the midnight of November 5.
Representative image.
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday set November 5 as the deadline for Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TRSTC) employees, who have been on strike from October 5 over various demands, to give up their stir and rejoin duty.
Rao said the state cabinet has decided to allot 5,100 of the 10,400 routes to private operators and warned that the other routes would also be given to them if those on strike fail to join duty by the midnight of November 5.
Clarifying that only "loss-making" routes would be given to private operators, Rao said the Centre would be informed about the state government's decision on allotting routes as was laid down in their new guidelines.
"I appeal to the RTC employees to take this opportunity, keeping in view the welfare of their families. We want to give them (striking employees) one more chance," Rao said, addressing reporters after a five-hour Cabinet meeting.
"If the employees do not join duty unconditionally in three days, that is the midnight of November 5, the other routes will also be given to private operators," he added.
Rao said a transport commission would be set up to regulate the private operators so that the passengers are not fleeced. He added that the Cabinet has decided not to merge the RTC with the government, a key demand of the employees.
Rao said the government is neither harsh nor attempting to suppress the RTC employees, saying their salaries had been hiked by 67%.
Rao blamed opposition parties and Union leaders for allegedly instigating the striking employees, adding that the Centre has paved the way for private operators in the state-run RTC by passing the Motor Vehicles Amendment Act, 2019.
Employees and unions of the bus corporation started the indefinite strike from October 5 across Telangana demanding merger of the RTC with the government and recruitment to various posts, among others.
