Telangana Govt Raises Retirement Age of TSRTC Employees to 60 Years

The CM made the decision after this promise when he had a meeting with the TSRTC employees representatives recently and today’s orders are in tune with the promise made by the CM, it said.

PV Ramana Kumar | CNBC TV18

Updated:December 25, 2019, 9:28 PM IST
Telangana Govt Raises Retirement Age of TSRTC Employees to 60 Years
Hyderabad: The Telangana government has increased the retirement age from 58 to 60 for state-run transport corporation employees, an official release said on Wednesday.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao signed on the file pertaining to the increase in the retirement age for the employees of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC), it said.

This increase in age limit for retirement will be extended to each and every employee of the TSRTC. The CM had made this promise when he had a meeting with the TSRTC employees representatives recently and today’s orders are in tune with the promise made by the CM, it said.

The assurance was given when Rao met a group of TSRTC employees on December 1 days after they called off their 55-day-old strike pressing a charter of demands, including merger

of the corporation with the transport department.

Another official release said Rao held a high-level review meeting and instructed the officials concerned to prepare a strategy to expand the cargo and parcel services in the TSRTC.

The state cargo and parcel services will be used to shift books to institutions, medicines to ships, goods to various departments, liquor to wine shops and other goods across the state and country.

Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, governments Chief Advisor Rajiv Sharma, Chief Secretary SK Joshi, TSRTC MD Sunil Sharma participated in the meeting.

Rao discussed measures to make TSRTC a profit making corporation, implementation of the promises given to the workers and employees, strengthening the goods transportation network and other issues.

A TSRTC welfare board will also be constituted and will comprise 202 persons, two each from a depot and head office including 94 from backward classes, 73 women, 38 scheduled castes, 26 scheduled tribes and 44 from other classes.

The chief minister said that the board will conduct meetings at all levels to address issues in a transparent manner.

Plans have also been made to increase the frequency of buses to Chennai, Nagpur, Mumbai, and other places. The chief minister says export services will also be extended to places like Mumbai, Nagpur, Sholapur, Bhivandi, Jagdalpur and others where there are a substantial number of Telugu people.

