Telangana Govt Sets up Fast-track Court to Hear Rape and Murder Case of Hyderabad Veterinarian

Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday announced that it will set up a fast-track court in Mahbubnagar for a speedy trial in the gruesome rape and murder of a woman veterinarian on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The gang rape of the 26-year-old doctor, whose body was set on fire and dumped near a toll booth in the Telangana capital, has sent shockwaves through the country, with hundreds of women taking to the streets to voice their outrage. Protesters have called for a speedy trial and sought death penalty for the four accused, who were arrested a few days after the incident came to light.

Three days after the rape and murder, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had promised the establishment of a fast-track court to "deal with the horrific case". Rao had also rooted for stringent punishment for the accused.

The government order issued by A Santhosh Reddy, Telangana secretary for legal, legislative affairs and justice department, has designated the first additional district and sessions judge court in Mahbubnagar as the special tribunal. The order said the Registrar General of the High Court will take further necessary action accordingly.

“The special court will definitely help in a speedy trial and the final judgment. After the police files the charge sheet, the court can dispose of the case within a month," said D Ram Reddy, an advocate at the High Court.

The gruesome rape and murder case has led to widespread outrage as the police later revealed that the crime had been pre-planned. According to authorities, the tyre of the victim's vehicle, which she had parked near the Tondupalli toll plaza, was deliberately punctured and she was unwittingly trapped by the accused.

State Home Minister Ali, who had caused outrage by saying the victim should have called the police instead of her sister, had also said the accused will be tried in a fast-track court.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had also assured the victim's family that "constitutionally and legally" she would do everything to ensure that they got justice soon with the setting up of a fast-track court and the trial being held on a daily basis.

"We will rectify the lapses in the system with regard to women's safety," she had further said.

