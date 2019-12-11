Telangana Govt Sets up Special Court to Try Rape and Murder Case of Dalit Woman
On November 25, the body of the Dalit woman with her head smashed with a boulder and some knife injuries on the body was found at Kumram Bheem-Asifabaddistrict. Three men were arrested.
Representative image.
Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday issued orders for setting up a special court for speedy trial in the rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Kumram
Bheem-Asifabad district last month.
The government designated a local court in Adilabad district as the special court (fast track court) for expeditious trial and disposal of the case, a senior police official told PTI.
On November 25, the body of the Dalit woman with her head smashed with a boulder and some knife injuries on the body was found at Kumram Bheem-Asifabaddistrict and three men were arrested for allegedly raping and murdering her.
The woman's family along with different people's organisations had demanded that the three men be meted out a treatment similar to that awarded to the four accused in the veterinarian rape and murder case, who were gunned down in an alleged encounter.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 'What is Article 370?' Becomes Most Searched Term by Indians on Google in 2019
- Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's Brother Blasts Arhaan Khan's Claims, Says This is Rubbish and Upsetting
- Janhvi Kapoor, Karan Johar, Gauri Khan Recreate Iconic Bollywood Looks
- ISL 2019-20: NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC Pre-match Conference Cancelled Due to CAB Protests
- Nike Joyride Dual Run Review: The Running Shoe Revolution is Truly Underway