Telangana Govt Sets up Special Court to Try Rape and Murder Case of Dalit Woman

On November 25, the body of the Dalit woman with her head smashed with a boulder and some knife injuries on the body was found at Kumram Bheem-Asifabaddistrict. Three men were arrested.

PTI

Updated:December 11, 2019, 10:48 PM IST
Hyderabad: The Telangana government on Wednesday issued orders for setting up a special court for speedy trial in the rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Kumram

Bheem-Asifabad district last month.

The government designated a local court in Adilabad district as the special court (fast track court) for expeditious trial and disposal of the case, a senior police official told PTI.

On November 25, the body of the Dalit woman with her head smashed with a boulder and some knife injuries on the body was found at Kumram Bheem-Asifabaddistrict and three men were arrested for allegedly raping and murdering her.

The woman's family along with different people's organisations had demanded that the three men be meted out a treatment similar to that awarded to the four accused in the veterinarian rape and murder case, who were gunned down in an alleged encounter.

