Telangana Govt Signs MoU with National Health Authority for Ayushman Bharath Scheme

Telangana Medical and Health department signed an MoU with the National Health Authority to join the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Scheme (PM Jana Arogya Yojana) PM-JAY.The pact was signed in the backdrop of the state

government deciding to join the national scheme, government said in a statement.

“Accordingly, the state Medical and health department had finalised the guidelines for the implementation of the

Ayushman Bharat Scheme in the State. The CM (Chief Minister) has instructed the officials concerned to ensure extending of the medical services in tune with the guidelines," it said.

Meanwhile, to control the spread of coronavirus, Telangana government on Tuesday announced to extend the lockdown till May 30.

The ongoing lockdown which began on May 12 was supposed to end by May 22, according to an earlier official

communication.

“Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to extend the lockdown in the State up to May 30. The CM spoke

with the Ministers over the phone and elicited their opinion. After receiving the opinion of the Cabinet Ministers, the CM has decided to extend the lockdown till May 30," it said.

The Chief Minister instructed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to issue an order on the extension of the lockdown.

As the Ministers are busy monitoring COVID-19 pandemic curtailment measures and medical services at the field level, KCR cancelled thecabinet meeting, which is scheduled on May 20, it added.

