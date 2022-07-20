Telangana Govt Submits Report to Centre on Estimates of Damage Due to Floods, Seeks Immediate Financial Help

The Telangana government has submitted a report to the Centre with a preliminary estimation of Rs 1,400 crore in damage due to recent heavy rains and floods in the state. It sought immediate financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore from the Central government, an official release said on Wednesday night.

Heavy rains and floods last week led to the inundation of low-lying areas and damage to agricultural crops and others in the state.

