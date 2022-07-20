CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Telangana Govt Submits Report to Centre on Estimates of Damage Due to Floods, Seeks Immediate Financial Help

PTI

Last Updated: July 20, 2022, 23:55 IST

Hyderabad, India

It sought immediate financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore from the Central government, an official release said on Wednesday night. (Representational photo/PTI)

It sought immediate financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore from the Central government, an official release said on Wednesday night. (Representational photo/PTI)

Heavy rains and floods last week led to the inundation of low-lying areas and damage to agricultural crops and others in the state

The Telangana government has submitted a report to the Centre with a preliminary estimation of Rs 1,400 crore in damage due to recent heavy rains and floods in the state. It sought immediate financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore from the Central government, an official release said on Wednesday night.

Heavy rains and floods last week led to the inundation of low-lying areas and damage to agricultural crops and others in the state.

first published:July 20, 2022, 23:55 IST
last updated:July 20, 2022, 23:55 IST