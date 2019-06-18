Telangana Govt to Build New Secretariat Compound at a Cost of Rs 400 Crore
The new Assembly building with modern facilities and will be built with an aim to recreate the traditional architecture.
File photo of TRS president and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (Image : PTI)
Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday said the new secretariat building will be built in the existing place as the Centre denied permission at Bison Polo ground.
Rao said the new building will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore, while Rs 100 crore will be spent on the construction of Assembly compound.
He said blamed skirmishes during the time of Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP that the Centre denied permission at the Bison Polo ground.
The new Assembly building with modern facilities and will be built with an aim to recreate the traditional architecture, the chief minister said.
Noted architect Hafeez Contractor has proposed some designs and a design will be finalisd after discussion, Rao said. He informed that about Rs 400 crore will be needed for east-facing Secretariat, while Rs 100 crore will be needed new Assembly buildings at Erram Manjil area.
The new secretariat compound will have fountains, lush green stretches and a rectangular building.
Also Watch
-
India’s Linguistic Diversity On Display As Newly-Elected MPs Took Oath In Lok Sabha
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
2 Million People Hit Streets in Hong Kong, Demand Lam’s Resignation
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Nationwide Healthcare Crisis Due To Mamata Banerjee’s Ego: Union Minister Babul Supriyo
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Powerful Earthquake Causes Causalities and Destruction in Southern China
-
Tuesday 11 June , 2019
Everest Traffic Jam: Delhi Mountaineer Recalls Horror of Getting Stranded in Death Zone
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Maruti Suzuki Swift Launched With BS-VI Spec Petrol Engine at Rs 5.14 Lakh
- Angelina Jolie And Keanu Reeves Dating, Claim Reports
- Not Your or Rest of World’s Business: Sania Mirza, Veena Mallik Engage in Twitter Spat Post India's Win Over Pakistan
- Taylor Swift Flaunts Ring Worth USD 15,000 & Other Blingy Accessories in 'You Need to Calm Down'
- The Apple iPhone 2020 Lineup Expected to Have OLED Displays With 5G Support, Says Ming-Chi Kuo
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s