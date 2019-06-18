Take the pledge to vote

Telangana Govt to Build New Secretariat Compound at a Cost of Rs 400 Crore

The new Assembly building with modern facilities and will be built with an aim to recreate the traditional architecture.

News18

Updated:June 18, 2019, 10:44 PM IST
Telangana Govt to Build New Secretariat Compound at a Cost of Rs 400 Crore
File photo of TRS president and Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (Image : PTI)
Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday said the new secretariat building will be built in the existing place as the Centre denied permission at Bison Polo ground.

Rao said the new building will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 400 crore, while Rs 100 crore will be spent on the construction of Assembly compound.

He said blamed skirmishes during the time of Chandrababu Naidu’s TDP that the Centre denied permission at the Bison Polo ground.

The new Assembly building with modern facilities and will be built with an aim to recreate the traditional architecture, the chief minister said.

Noted architect Hafeez Contractor has proposed some designs and a design will be finalisd after discussion, Rao said. He informed that about Rs 400 crore will be needed for east-facing Secretariat, while Rs 100 crore will be needed new Assembly buildings at Erram Manjil area.

The new secretariat compound will have fountains, lush green stretches and a rectangular building.

