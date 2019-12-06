Telangana Govt to Construct Another Multipurpose Project on Godavari River

Hyderabad: Telangana government has decided to construct another prestigious multi-purpose irrigation project on the river Godavari with the capacity to reserve 37 Thousand Metre Cube (TMC) of water. The project, which will be built at Dummugudem of Bhadradri Kothagudem district, will generate 320 megawatts of hydel power.

According to government estimates, the project will cost about Rs 13,000 crores to Rs 14,000 crores. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao reviewed the ongoing projects with the irrigation and electric department officials.

“We have enough water in the Godavari River and need to make use of it. We can draw water for at least 150 days from the Godavari,” the CM said.

KCR also asked the irrigation department officials to prepare proposals, detail project reports and call for tenders as soon as possible.

CM also urged the officials to call for tenders for the remaining construction for the Mallannasagar, Kanthanapally barrage works and also asked. He emphasised a March 2020 deadline for the Kanthanapally barrage.

“We are taking 2 TMC of water from Kaleswaram to mid manair project. We have to lift 3 TMC per day for the next rainy season,” the CM said.

Rao instructed officials to organise a workshop to prepare the complete irrigation policy and maintenance system of pump houses, projects, reservoirs, canals, lifts and tanks.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister asked for a plan to charge the Nagarjuna Sagar Dam when

there is no water in the Krishna river.

Telangana government is already constructing one of the biggest irrigation projects – the

‘Kaleswaram’ on the Godavari River.

