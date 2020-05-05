Telangana Govt to Send Migrant Workers on 40 Special Trains Daily for a Week Starting Tuesday

Hyderabad: Telangana government on Monday declared to send stranded migrant laborers back to their native states from Tuesday onwards for one week on 40 special trains per day.

During a high-level review meeting with Health minister Eetela Rajender, Chief Secretary Dinesh Kumar, Director General of Police (DGP) Mahender Reddy in Pragati Bhavan, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao discussed migrant labour expressing their desire to go back to their native places.

The chief minister instructed officials to arrange special trains from various stations in Hyderabad, Warangal, Khammam and Damaracharla and other places to states like Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and others.

KCR requested the General Manager of South Central Railway (SCR), Gajanan Mallya, to arrange for 40 special trains starting from Tuesday, May 5.

He also appointed senior IAS officer Sandeep Sultania and senior IPS officer Jitendra Reddy as Special Officers to oversee the travel of these migrant workers, who have already registered their names with the local police stations.

Only those that have registered themselves with the police would be allowed to travel by the special trains, clarified the government. The details of the journey would be provided at the police stations.

The chief minister said no migrant labour should feel anxious as the government had made arrangements for their travel to their native destinations. He instructed the concerned police officers to coordinate with the workers and inform them about their travel details.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365