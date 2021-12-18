Telangana Govt to Start Giving Benefits Under Dalit Bandhu Scheme from Dec 28, Says K Chandrasekhar Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday asserted that the state government will implement Rythu Bandhu scheme in four villages and it will be extended to other districts. The CM also announced that under the Rythu Bandhu scheme, the government will start disbursing the benefits from Dec 28 and cover about 65 lakh farmers in the state.

Addressing a collectors’ conference at Pragathi Bhavan, KCR said that the empowerment of Dalits is of paramount importance for the state government. They have been suppressed in all sectors and Dalit Bandhu will bring them back to mainstream as Rs 10 lakh to be given for divergent business and flourish.

The scheme will be initially started in four villages on four sides of the state and extended to other districts by spending adequate funds, he reiterated. “Our aim is to empower the Dalits in the state and it will be a revolutionary step to encourage other states to take up similar programs,” he stated.

KCR also said that the Rythu Bandhu amount be offered to the farmers from Dec 28 and to cover all the farmers in week days to 10 days. The state government will spend about Rs 7500 crore to cover 65 lakhs farmers for the purpose.

KCR directed the collectors and officials to offer the financial assistance under Rythu Bandhu into the bank accounts of the farmers in 10 days from Dec 28.

Under this scheme, the farmers will get Rs 5,000 per acre financial assistance from the government. Those with one acre and up to two acres will get the amount first and others will get it later.

KCR asked the officials to implement a new zonal system to ensure employee division as planned. The CM said that the officials should offer all options including spouse and to work at villages for all round development.

