Telangana Govt Transfers 6 IPS Officers From Key Posts, Anjani Kumar Appointed DGP In-charge

The Telangana government on Thursday initiated the transfer of as many as 6 IPS officers and made Anjani Kumar the new in-charge of Director General of Police (DGP). The development came in as the people of Telangana eagerly awaited the new DGP’s name, with Mahender Reddy’s tenure coming to an end.

According to reports, Kumar has been transferred from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and posted as DGP (Coordination). He will hold the additional charge of the Telangana DGP.

Here are some important developments as part of the transfer process:

Devendra Singh Chauhan, Additional Commissioner of Police (L&O), Hyderabad City is transferred and posted as Commissioner of Police.

Jitender, Additional Director General of Police (L&O) is transferred and posted as Principal Secretary to Government, Home Department He is also placed in full additional charge of the post of Director General of Prisons and Correctional Services.

Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda Commissionerate is transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police, CID.

Ravi Gupta, Principal Secretary to Government, Home Department is transferred and posted as Director General, Anti-Corruption Bureau. He will also hold the additional charge of Director General (Vigilance and Enforcement).

Sanjay Kumar Jain, Additional Director General of Police (P&L) is transferred and posted as Additional Director General of Police (L&O), Telangana, Hyderabad and also placed in full additional charge of the post of Director General, Telangana State Disaster Response & Fire Services.

Who is Anjani Kumar?

Originally from the Andhra Pradesh cadre of 1990 batch, Anjani Kumar is an IPS officer and took the charge of Director General, ACB on December 24, 2021. He pursued his education from Saint Xavier School in Bihar’s Patna and later from Delhi University.

Anjani Kumar earlier received the President Police Medal and an Internal Security Medal for his performance in the Naxal-affected areas. He is known for his research on the history of the Hyderabad City Police.

Reasons for Anjani Kumar’s Appointment as Telangana DGP In-charge

Reports suggest that are some reasons behind the appointment of Anjani Kumar as in-charge DGP instead of fulltime DGP. Present DGP Mahender Reddy whose term will soon be over, also initially continued as in-charge DGP for the first two years period. Later, he took on the full charge of the DGP post.

Anjani Kumar will be appointed as full time DGP after the court delivers an order accordingly.

