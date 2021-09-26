Telangana Govt Urged to Delete Islamophobic Content Showing Terrorist with Quran

The Students Islamic Organisation of India (SIO) has demanded that the Telangana government should immediately delete ‘Islamophobic’ content in Class 8 school textbook.

The SIO Telangana chapter took strong exception to a picture published in the ‘Question Bank’ for the Social Studies (English medium) of the Class 8.

The picture of a ‘terrorist’ shows him holding a rocket launcher in his right hand and carrying holy Quran in his left hand. It was published in the chapter ‘National movement - the last phase 1919-1947’.

Dr Talha Faiyazuddin, president, SIO Telangana condemned the publication of ‘Islamophobic’ content and urged the state’s education minister P. Sabita Indra Reddy to initiate action against the publisher.

He said such content will prejudice students’ minds.

“It is creating and propagating stereotypical, hateful and Islamophobic view towards the Muslim community, by showing a person holding a gun in his right hand and the holy Quran in left hand. It is a discriminatory and hateful content which destroys the harmony, unity and integrity of the society," he said.

The organisation said peace must be infused in the minds of students through peace education, and peace curriculum in educational Institutions. It demanded the education ministry not to approve such distracting content and take actions against such irresponsible and propagandist behaviour.

The SIO demanded that the publishers immediately delete the toxic content and republish the edition.

Meanwhile, the publication evoked strong reaction from many on social media. Citizens wondered how a secular government in Telangana allowed such content in school curriculum.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here