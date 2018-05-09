English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Telangana Gurukul CET Result 2018 declared at tgcet.cgg.gov.in, Check Now
The results for CET which was organized on April 8, 2018 by CGG have been declared by Centre for Good Governance, Telangana on its official website. The Call Letters for qualified candidates will be released on May 10, 2018 by CGG.
Image for representation only.
Telangana Gurukul CET Result 2018 has been declared by the Centre for Good Governance, Telangana on its official website - tgcet.cgg.gov.in . CGG had organized the Telangana Gurukul Common Entrance Test (CET) 2018 last month i.e. 8th April 2018 for students seeking admissions to 5th Class for the academic year 2018-19 at the schools that come under the purview of Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Society (TREIS), Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TSWREIS), Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (TTWREIS) and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society (MJPTBCWREIS).
Candidates awaiting the Telangana Gurukul CET Result 2018 can follow the instructions below and download their result now:
How to download Telangana Gurukul V-TGCET Result 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://tgcet.cgg.gov.in
Step 2 – Click on Results
Step 3 – Enter your Hall Ticket number and Date of Birth, click on Get Results
Step 4 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://tgcet5thcetappl20186542391.cgg.gov.in/results172007340518tgcet.tsvcet
A total of 116785 students had appeared for the Telangana Gurukul CET 2018 exam competing against 40000 seats in 497 Welfare Residential Schools. As per reports, ‘M. Sashank of Kumram Bheem belonging to the OC community topped the entrance exam for TG Gurukul CET by securing 95 marks out of 100. U. Hymavathi of Wanaparthi district from BC community secured 94 marks while L. Vyshali of Warangal Rural from SC community and K. Krishna Prasad from Nalgonda belonging to ST community each got 92.’
CGG will release the Call Letters for qualified candidates tomorrow i.e. 10th May 2018 and students will be joining the allocated Institution from Friday, 11th May 2018. The second list of candidates is expected to be released on 30th May 2018.
Also Watch
Also Watch
