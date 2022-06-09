Telangana Guv's Mahila Darbar Amidst Hyderabad Gang-Rape Incident Adds to Tension with TRS Govt

A ‘Mahila Darbar’ will be held on June 10 where Telangana governor Tamilisai Soundararajan will engage with women and listen to their grievances. The public programme is being organised amidst the Hyderabad minor gang-rape case, which has drawn the attention of the country to the city’s law and order.

The governor also sought a detailed report on the gang-rape incident from the director general of police (DGP) and chief secretary to the state government.

Tamilisai Soundararajan, who took charge of the Governor on September 9, 2019, has been conducting ‘Praja Darbar’ at Raj Bhavan since 2020.

The governor’s review meeting with officials on the Covid-19 pandemic on August 18, 2020 didn’t go well with the state government as the top officials did not attend.

Subsequently, the rejection of the governor to a proposal to nominate P Koushik Reddy as MLC under the governor’s quota in 2021, absence of chief minister and ministers at the high tea held at Raj Bhavan on Republic Day this year have been the apparent friction points between the governor and the TRS government.

Under these circumstances, everyone is eagerly awaiting how the state government will respond to the governor’s proposed ‘Mahila Darbar’ on June 10.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (CPI) national secretary Kankanala Narayana has alleged that the Telangana governor has crossed the “lakshman rekha” after taking a decision to conduct the ‘Mahila Darbar’ in Raj Bhavan. Narayana observed that the role of the governor in Telangana is violating the spirit of the federal constitution. The CPI national secretary urged the governor to cancel the Friday programme.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.