Telangana HC Asks Govt to Consider Weekend Lockdown, Raising Night Curfew Hours to Fight Covid

The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to decide by May 8 if a lockdown can be imposed during weekends and increase night curfew hours as coronavirus cases continued to be reported in large numbers from across districts. The night curfew was extended till May 8 following an earlier court order.

Telangana confirmed 6,361 additional coronavirus cases during the day taking the total infection count to more than 4.69 lakh, while the toll stood at 2,527 as 51 people succumbed to the disease.

The high court expressed discontent at the rapid rise in cases and said more facilities and services need to be in place to deal with the surge.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar said there is no need of a lockdown as the situation was under control and more measures are being undertaken across districts. Director, Health Department, Dr Srinivas Rao, and GP Mahender Reddy were also present during Wednesday’s hearing and informed the court about steps being taken to contain the pandemic.

The court then directed that one lakh tests be conducted on a daily basis and more arrangements should be made for liquid oxygen, other medical equipment and vaccines in all the hospitals. Stating that immediate action was required to instill confidence among people and avoid panic, the court ordered RTPCR test reports should be provided within 24 hours. The court also asked that officials should keep monitoring people coming from Andhra Pradesh and the government needed to take a call on treatment costs at hospital by issuing guidelines afresh.

The government should offer online services and checkups at all public places and slap a fine on those violating protocol, the HC said. The court also ordered that jail inmates and those living in orphanages be offered vaccinations at the earliest.

