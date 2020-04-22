Telangana HC Asks State Govt to Provide Essentials, Medicines to Disabled People

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the state government to submit a report by May 13 on the coronavirus tests being conducted on suspected cases and people. It also instructed officials to ensure essential commodities and medicines to physically disabled and their attendants.

It sought a report in this regard by May 8.

Hearing a petition by an advocate, the court through video conferencing instructed the government to provide better health care services to effected cases. It sought details and the government's modus operandi to conduct tests on patients, primary contacts and others.

The observation came at a time when positive cases are on the rise in Telangana, increasing to 928 on Tuesday, with the death toll at 23.

The government has announced doubling the quarantine period from 14 to 28 days in Telangana to check the crisis.

