Telangana HC Directs Govt to Postpone SSC Examinations in State; March 21 Exam as Per Schedule

Hyderabad March 20: The Telangana High Court on Friday asked the state government and its SSC board to postpone SSC examinations in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Hearing a petition, the court gave instructions to the government to reschedule the exams which were to be held between March 23 and 30. Meanwhile, the court asked the board to conduct Saturday's exam as per the schedule.

It further said that the government should decide on the other exams scheduled from March 30 to April 6 after reviewing the situation that has arisen out of the coronavirus pandemic.

The court observed that the government should reschedule the SSC and other exams now to prevent the spread of the coronavirus infection.

The officials can then decide on whether to continue the rest of the Class 10 examinations across the state after assessing the situation.

Earlier in the day, Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy said that there is no plan to postpone the SSC examinations. She visited an examination centre at Yousufguda and inspected the arrangements for the exams.

The Directorate of Government Examinations, Telangana (TSBSE) commenced the SSC examination on March 19 and had allowed the students to wear masks to examination centres.

