Telangana HC Directs State Govt to Take Strict Measures to Curb Covid-19 Cases

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to check Covid-19 cases and Omicron variant by necessary measures, even as Director of Health M Srinivas Rao denied imposing curfew as the positivity rate is less. The court heard a petition on the surge in the cases and sought a detailed report from the government.

Submitting the report of the house to house survey to be complete in about 7 days, the director of health said that they took necessary measures to check virus spread.

When the court said that more measures are needed, the government took up a fever survey and gave medical kits to 1.70 lakh people. More such medical kits are to be given to the people if found with symptoms, he said.

The government counsel said that the officials take all measures to address Covid-19 cases in children and elderly people.

Srinivas Rao said that the government and health staff provide all health facilities across the State as house to house fever surveys are on and have distributed medical kits to 1.78 lakh people in the State so far. The survey is to be completed in over seven days and the steps are on to check virus spread. He said that 59 per cent of people in the 18 years age group are vaccinated as they gave precaution doses to 2.16 lakh people. While the ICU and oxygen beds facility was occupied by 61 per cent, the health staff is ready to tackle any situation, Srinivas Rao said.

He said that GHMC reported a 4.26 positivity rate, Medchal 4.22 per cent, Medak 6.45 per cent and Kothagudem 1.14 per cent respectively, he informed. The government continues the curbs to check virus spread like public meetings, rallies and gatherings by January 31.

The court directed the government to ensure people wear masks, sanitise hands and avoid gatherings through stricter measures. The officials concerned should impose strict restrictions on public meetings, gatherings and social events. The court asked the director to attend the case and posted it on January 28, according to information.

