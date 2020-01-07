Telangana HC Gives Green Signal for Municipal Polls, Dismisses TPCC Chief's Petition Against Election Commission

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Tuesday gave clearance for Municipal elections in the state. The court dismissed a petition filed by the Telangana Pradesh Congress Party (TPCC) Chief Uttam Kumar Reddy alleging that the State Election Commission (SEC) has issued a notification before finalising the reservations.

The petition also alleged that the commission had not followed the guidelines of the Chief Election Commission (CEC) and the High Court. Meanwhile, petitions were also filed alleging that the voter list had been manipulated.

A bench comprising Justices RS Chowhan and Abhishek Reddy dismissed all the petitions including Uttam Kumar Reddy’s, paving the way for further process.

Before the judgement, the court had listened to detailed arguments by both the sides in a hearing that lasted for almost six hours.

“There was a lot of manipulations in the voter list. What is the need to announce the schedule before finalising the reservations? It should be corrected. The elections have been be stopped before that,” the petitioners’ advocates Desai Prakash Reddy, Rachana Reddy and Jandhyala Ravi Shankar said.

Replying to the petitioners, the SEC advocate Mohan Reddy said, “Everything is according to the procedure. Only the schedule was announced and no notification was issued.”

Immediately after the court dismissed the cases, the SEC issued a notification for the civic polls.

According to the schedule, the nominations will take place from January 8 to 10, scrutiny of which will happen on January 11.

The candidates can appeal to the rejected nominations from January 12 to 13. The withdrawal of nominations will happen on January 14 following which polling will be held on January 22. Results of the poll will finally be declared on January 25.

