Telangana HC Pulls Up KCR-Govt for Failing to Control Dengue Crisis
The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy called the government-furnished reports as ‘vague’ and ‘redundant’.
A woman and her two daughters cross a road after a health worker fumigates a residential area. (Image for representation)
Telangana has been reeling under mosquito-borne diseases, especially dengue. With water being accumulated in various parts, several places are serving as breeding grounds for mosquitoes. While the number of cases are shooting up, the state government seems to look the other side.
The Telangana High Court has come down heavily on the Telangana government warning it of serious consequences for failing to control the menace in a month’s time.
The Telangana HC was displeased with the measures taken up by the health department and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation and asked them to take all the necessary measures required to tackle the crisis, The New Indian Express reported.
The bench comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy called the government-furnished reports as ‘vague’ and ‘redundant’.
The bench said, “Statistics furnished by the health department and GHMC show that about 5,914 cases of dengue have been identified in just 22 days (Sept 1-23) this year, showing an increase of 200 per cent during the period, which is shocking and alarming. Why can’t the state government subsidise the cost of the ELISA test, which diagnoses dengue... so that every patient, irrespective of his financial position, can undergo this test? The government should seriously think of either increasing the number of laboratories which undertake ELISA test or subsidise the rate of the test.”
The court took up the matter after Dr M Karuna filed a Public Interest Litigation alleging inaction by the authorities to prevent the spread of dengue.
The Chief Justice also expressed shock over the news report which stated that the private hospitals were refusing to admit poor people affected with dengue fever, Deccan Chronicle reported. It led them to turn towards government hospitals, where there were not enough medical facilities. The Chief Justice also directed the state government to inquire into the authenticity of the reports.
