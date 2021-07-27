Telangana HC Seeks Report on Cinema Ticket Price Hike

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday directed the State government to give clarification and submit details of guidelines and norms to be framed to fix the ticket prices in cinema theatres.

On a PIL, the court comprising Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Vijayasen Reddy heard the case on the need to hike ticket prices in Telangana theatres.

GL Narsimha Rao, representing the petitioner, argued that the government was not taking steps as per the previous direction of the high court and failing to finalise the rates and modalities in this regard. But the government counsel said that a committee was formed to fix the ticket prices.

The court sought committee reports and action taken on the issue and posted the case for four weeks.

Seeking to know what steps have been taken on the recommendations of the committee, the high court also asked that the government give full details on the same. It also instructed cinematography and home ministries to give their reports on the issue.

