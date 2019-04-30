Telangana HC Sets May 8 Deadline for Revaluation of Marks of Failed Inter Students as 2 More Kill Self

The Telangana High Court has directed the state’s education department to complete the revaluation of marks of over three lakh students who failed in the Intermediate Board exam and submit its report to it by May 8.The court was hearing a petition filed by NGO Balala Hakkula Sangham on the discrepancies in the results declared on April 18. The NGO demanded that a criminal case should be registered against the secretary, Board of Intermediate, and compensation be given to families of students who have committed suicide.Two more students who appeared for the exam have committed, taking the total toll since the result announcement to 23.The petitioner also alleged that the private firm processing the result was assigned the task without any contract.The court said it will hold a special sitting on May 8 to go through the revaluation of the failed students and take a call on whether re-tallying of marks of the rest of the students is also needed.The blunders in the result declaration that the government has attributed to software errors has sparked widespread protests by students as well as parents in the state. Out of the 8 lakh students who appeared for the exam, 3.28 lakh were declared failed.The most famous case was that of Gajja Navya, a student from Karimalla Junior College. She was declared ‘fail’ with zero marks in second year Telugu exam, and this despite securing 98 in the same subject in the first year.Distraught over his result, the latest student to take the extreme step of committing suicide was Sohail, the son of a retired army man, from Hyderabad’s RK Puram area. He shot himself with his father’s licensed gun. He had failed the board exams was worried over his rank in the IIT-JEE entrance result, which was declared on Monday.Another girl who failed, Kamindla Lavanya from Vattimalla village in Rajanna Siricilla district, consumed pesticide at her home.The opposition parties have been protesting the discrepancies in the results.A probe committee formed by the Telangana government has admitted to ‘errors’ in the process. The committee’s report, submitted on Saturday, said there has been an overall lapse.The report pointed at major technical issues and a few human errors. The report said that that there was a lack of coordination among the board officials and Globarena, the private firm which processed the result.