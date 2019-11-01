Telangana HC Slams TSRTC MD for Submitting Wrong Report, Expresses Dismay at Weeks-long Stir

Hyderabad: The high court came down heavily on the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) management for submitting a wrong report of its arrears and account details.

The court said the report was not clear on diversion of loan amount meant to buy buses for payment of arrears and subsidies. It asked TSRTC managing director Sunil Sharma to submit a detailed report and adjourned the hearing for November 7.

The court also expressed displeasure at the way the government was handling the strike by TSRTC employees that entered 28th day on Friday.

Over 48,000 employees of the state-owned public transport utility are staging an agitation since October 5 to press for their 26 demands. Their main demand is the merger of the TSRTC with the government so that they are treated at par with government employees.

Sharma said as the transport corporation suffered massive losses due to the weeks-long strike, the government was not in a position to pay for the salaries of the employees.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.