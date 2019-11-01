Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Telangana HC Slams TSRTC MD for Submitting Wrong Report, Expresses Dismay at Weeks-long Stir

The court said the report was not clear on diversion of loan amount meant to buy buses for payment of arrears and subsidies and asked TSRTC MD Sunil Sharma to submit a detailed report on the same.

Venkatesh Hakimpet | News18

Updated:November 1, 2019, 6:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Telangana HC Slams TSRTC MD for Submitting Wrong Report, Expresses Dismay at Weeks-long Stir
File photo of the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station during the TSRTC employees' strike over various demands, in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: The high court came down heavily on the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) management for submitting a wrong report of its arrears and account details.

The court said the report was not clear on diversion of loan amount meant to buy buses for payment of arrears and subsidies. It asked TSRTC managing director Sunil Sharma to submit a detailed report and adjourned the hearing for November 7.

The court also expressed displeasure at the way the government was handling the strike by TSRTC employees that entered 28th day on Friday.

Over 48,000 employees of the state-owned public transport utility are staging an agitation since October 5 to press for their 26 demands. Their main demand is the merger of the TSRTC with the government so that they are treated at par with government employees.

Sharma said as the transport corporation suffered massive losses due to the weeks-long strike, the government was not in a position to pay for the salaries of the employees.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram