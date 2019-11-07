Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Telangana HC to Decide TSRTC Fate on November 11, Urges CM KCR to Hold Talks with Striking Employees

The court expressed anguish and dismay, stating that despite taking so much time, the state government and the RTC unions have failed to sit across the table and end the strike.

Venkatesh Hakimpet | News18

Updated:November 7, 2019, 6:42 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Telangana HC to Decide TSRTC Fate on November 11, Urges CM KCR to Hold Talks with Striking Employees
File photo of Hyderabad High Court.

Hyderabad: Reprimanding government officials for deliberately submitting wrong reports on Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) arrears, Telangana High Court on Thursday announced that it will take a final call to end RTC strike on November 11.

While the November 5 deadline failed to bring the striking RTC employees back to work, the state government has added salt to injury by asking TSRTC to pay over Rs 450 crore as corporate tax.

Hearing the cases, Telangana High Court Chief Justice, Raghavendra Singh Chowhan, rapped finance secretary Ramakrishna Rao and other officials for two wrong reports on the ailing TSRTC arrears. Chowhan observed that giving wrong reports is tantamount to contempt of court.

The court also directed the government to hold talks with the RTC workers and Joint Action Committee (JAC) unions, and urge them to end the 34-day long impasse.

The court expressed anguish and dismay, stating that despite taking so much time, the state government and the RTC unions have failed to sit across the table and end the strike.

The court also received a petition to hear arguments on privatisation of TSRTC, one of the main reasons behind the strike.

Meanwhile, RTC JAC convenor, E Ashwathama Reddy said that they are ready to hold talks with Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Instead of holding nine hours talks with government officials, KCR should hold 90 minutes talks with us to find an amicable solution to end the strike, Reddy stated.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Karan Anand
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram