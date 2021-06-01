Telangana HC Unhappy With KCR Govt Over Covid Measures, Vaccines, Treatment Costs at Pvt Hospitals

The Telangana High Court on Tuesday came down heavily on the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led state government for failing to implement its previous orders over containing the spread of coronavirus, vaccination programme and stopping private hospitals from exploiting patients and their families. Chief Justice Hima Kohli and Justice Vijaysen Reddy expressed their discontent to Advocate General BS Prasad that the government did not take adequate measures to implement the court’s orders.

Director, Health Department, Srimivas Rao, submitted a report to the court on the steps taken on controlling the virus, vaccination programme and implementing lockdown measures.

However, the court expressed concerns over reports of people mortgaging their ornaments to pay for bills and wanted to know what measures had been taken to increase staff and improve infrastructure in hospitals.

The court also asked why no advisory committee was set up in the matter and whether any step has been taken for ensuring uniform fee structure at private hospitals.

RELATED NEWS Telugu Star Chiranjeevi to Start Oxygen Banks in Telangana and Andhra Through His Charitable Trust

Stating that the government did not seem to be prepared for a possible third wave of the pandemic, the court also wanted to know when would the government set up more testing labs

The high court also asked the representative of the Central government why it had failed to supply adequate medicines to treat Mucormycosis, also known as black fungus, that has led to a number of deaths across the country.

When the government counsel sought time to clarify on the queries, the court adjourned the hearing to Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Telangana on Tuesday reported 2,493 new COVID-19 cases, taking the infection count to over 5.80 lakh, while the toll stood at 3,296 with 15 more deaths, a government bulletin said.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here