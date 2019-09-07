Telangana Health Dept to Verify 2 Dengue Deaths in Hyderabad Private Hospitals

As authorities remain tight-lipped over the number of dengue deaths in Telangana, private hospitals in the state’s capital city Hyderabad have confirmed two more fatal cases of the mosquito-borne disease. Alarmed by reports of suspected dengue deaths, the state government has “started taking steps” to keep under control dengue, malaria, chikungunya and other mosquito-borne diseases by clearing garbage and improving sanitation, the Deccan Herald reported.

A five-year-old girl was among two persons who died of dengue on Wednesday, according to the Times of India (TOI). While the private hospitals, where the duo was being treated, confirmed that they had died due to dengue, health officials will add the cases to the list of “suspected dengue deaths” on official records for now.

On Tuesday, A 13-year-old boy had died of dengue in a private hospital, taking the number of suspected dengue deaths to over 50 in the state. Hundreds of concerned parents had held a protest against the alleged unhygienic conditions at the Gitanjali Devshala School after class eight student, T John Elisha, succumbed to severe dengue.

On Wednesday, another student, five-year-old Rutvika from Lalapet in Secunderabad, died at a private hospital in Banjara Hills after she was admitted to the healthcare facility on Tuesday evening and her platelet count dropped alarmingly.

30-year-old Bonthu Bala Krishna from Mallapur also succumbed to dengue on Wednesday morning.

“He was suffering from fever for the last four days but his condition deteriorated this morning. We rushed him to the Bapuji Hospital at Nacharam where they confirmed it to be dengue and redirected us to Matrix Hospital,” TOI quoted his relative, M Anil, as saying.

“On the way it looked like he had gone into a coma, but when we reached the hospital they said he was already dead,” Anil added.

The man is survived by his three-year-old daughter and wife, who is five months pregnant.

During a visit to Government Fever Hospital in Nallakunta, Hyderabad, state health minister Etela Rajender said it was difficult to say how many people had died due to dengue. “Not all fevers are dengue cases,” he said. “Out of the 25,000 outpatient registrations in Fever hospital, the main centre for fevers in Telangana, in the month of June, only nine were confirmed dengue cases. And in August only 61 were diagnosed with the fever while 51,000 patients registered at the OP,” he said.

