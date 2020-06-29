INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Telangana High Court Dismisses PIL against Construction of New Secretariat Complex

File photo of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

File photo of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

A bench of Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Abhishek Reddy delivered the verdict paving the way for the construction of the new secretariat complex.

PV Ramana Kumar
  • News18 Hyderabad
  • Last Updated: June 29, 2020, 5:47 PM IST
Share this:

The Telangana High Court on Monday approved construction of the new secretariat complex by demolishing the existing one and dismissed all the Public Interest Litigations against it.

A bench of Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Abhishek Reddy delivered the verdict paving the way for the construction of the new secretariat complex.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had laid the foundation for the new secretariat in June last year.

Challenging the government's decision, Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy, PL Visweswar Rao and others had filed a PIL in the High Court. They had argued that construction of new secretariat involved expenditure and the state was facing a severe financial crisis.

They argued there was enough space in the existing buildings to accommodate the administration of a united Andhra Pradesh. With the requirements drastically reduced in a separate state, there was no reason for a a new Secretariat, the petitioners said.

The government has argued that the construction of the secretariat is a policy decision.

After hearing the case, the court dismissed the petition and said it cannot get involved in the decision taken by the Council of Ministers.

Share this:
Next Story
Loading