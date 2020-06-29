Telangana High Court Dismisses PIL against Construction of New Secretariat Complex

The Telangana High Court on Monday approved construction of the new secretariat complex by demolishing the existing one and dismissed all the Public Interest Litigations against it.

A bench of Chief Justice RS Chauhan and Justice Abhishek Reddy delivered the verdict paving the way for the construction of the new secretariat complex.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had laid the foundation for the new secretariat in June last year.

Challenging the government's decision, Congress MLC Jeevan Reddy, PL Visweswar Rao and others had filed a PIL in the High Court. They had argued that construction of new secretariat involved expenditure and the state was facing a severe financial crisis.

They argued there was enough space in the existing buildings to accommodate the administration of a united Andhra Pradesh. With the requirements drastically reduced in a separate state, there was no reason for a a new Secretariat, the petitioners said.

The government has argued that the construction of the secretariat is a policy decision.

After hearing the case, the court dismissed the petition and said it cannot get involved in the decision taken by the Council of Ministers.