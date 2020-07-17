Telangana High Court Gives Green signal to Demolish Old Secretariat Buildings

The Telangana High Court on Friday gave its assent to demolish the Secretariat buildings, dismissing the petitions filed against them.

Telangana Jana Samiti vice-president PL Visweswar Rao and Telangana Inti Party chief had filed petitions to stop the demolition work.

The council for the petitioner, Chikkudu Prabhakar, had earlier said that the government had not taken prior environmental clearance for demolition.

Responding to this, Advocate General Prasad said no environmental clearance is required at the time of demolition and the government had taken permission from authorities of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC).

The court said environment clearance is required to prepare the land for construction and demolition and the court has sought clarification from the Union Ministry of Environment.

The Assistant Solicitor General informed the court that environmental clearances are not required for the latest demolition and permission required for new construction. Responding to the ASG, Prasad said the government will take permission while taking up new construction of buildings.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had dismissed a petition filed by Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy and refused to interfere in the matter saying construction of the Secretariat was a prerogative of the Telangana government.

Immediately after getting clearance from court, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao reviewed the construction of new secretariat buildings with Minister for Roads and Buildings Vemula Prashant Reddy, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Chief advisor to the government Rajeev Sharma.

“The new secretariat building should reflect the prestige and culture of the state. It should be fully comfortable. The CM, Ministers and secretaries should be in one place. We will also build a complex of offices for the heads of all the departments," said Rao.