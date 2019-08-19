Telangana High Court Gives Nod for MBBS, BDS Second Phase Counselling, Quashes Petition Against Quota
The students had opposed the officials for first filling up the reserved seats and then moving on to the general category, calling it injustice against them.
File photo of Hyderabad High Court.
Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday gave its nod for conducting the second phase of counselling for admissions into MBBS, BDS courses for 2019 and quashed the petitions against the reservations quota filed by students.
After hearing both the sides, the court has given its nod for second round of counselling since the new session will commence from Sept 1. Since the first round of counselling for MBBS and BDS was complete and the students were waiting for the second phase, it was time for the process to be completed, the court opined.
Earlier, the court had stayed the second phase of counselling after an appeal against the Kaloji Health University was filed for violating norms in recruitment. On Monday, the court quashed the petition and paved the way for second phase of counselling.
