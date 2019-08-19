Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Telangana High Court Gives Nod for MBBS, BDS Second Phase Counselling, Quashes Petition Against Quota

The students had opposed the officials for first filling up the reserved seats and then moving on to the general category, calling it injustice against them.

Venkatesh Hakimpet | News18

Updated:August 19, 2019, 8:04 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Telangana High Court Gives Nod for MBBS, BDS Second Phase Counselling, Quashes Petition Against Quota
File photo of Hyderabad High Court.
Loading...

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court on Monday gave its nod for conducting the second phase of counselling for admissions into MBBS, BDS courses for 2019 and quashed the petitions against the reservations quota filed by students.

The students had opposed the officials for first filling up the reserved seats and then moving on to the general category, calling it injustice against them.

After hearing both the sides, the court has given its nod for second round of counselling since the new session will commence from Sept 1. Since the first round of counselling for MBBS and BDS was complete and the students were waiting for the second phase, it was time for the process to be completed, the court opined.

Earlier, the court had stayed the second phase of counselling after an appeal against the Kaloji Health University was filed for violating norms in recruitment. On Monday, the court quashed the petition and paved the way for second phase of counselling.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
| Edited by: Karan Anand
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram