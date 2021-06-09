Telangana High Court Increases Bench Strength from 24 to 42 after CJI's Proposal

In a significant development, the Telangana High Court is to get more judges soon. The number of judges is likely to increase to 42 from 24 to include 32 permanent judges and 10 additional judges.

The Supreme Court agreed to increase the number of judges with an initiative by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana. According to information, the CJI has decided to increase the number of judges from the existing 24 to 42 as the SC collegium agreed on it.

The High Court has been appealing to the Supreme Court in this regard for two years. The Supreme Court informed that the decision was taken to address the pending cases in the State. During a virtual meeting, CJI Ramana instructed to increase facilities and infrastructure in the courts across the country. He also vouched for a live telecast of the proceedings in the Supreme Court.

