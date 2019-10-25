Take the pledge to vote

Telangana High Court Raps KCR Govt over Rise in Dengue Cases

A PIL was filed by R Bhaskar Netha, who questioned the inadequate medical facilities in government hospitals in the state.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 25, 2019, 3:41 PM IST
The number of dengue cases in Hyderabad has left health officials and residents worried. However, the government has not shown strict actions against mosquito-borne diseases.

On Thursday, the Telangana High Court comprising the two-judge bench has summoned the authorities. Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice A Abhishek Reddy on asked the Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of Medical and Health Department, Commissioner of Health and Family Welfare, Commissioner Vaidya Vidhana Parishad, Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to appear before the court. The action was taken after a public interest litigation (PIL) case pertaining to dengue fever and other viral fevers in the State was filed in Telangana HC.

Speaking for the bench, the Chief Justice told Telangana Today, “I am not happy with the way government is working, nobody is bothered, High Court can be harsh when it wants to. We will not shut our eyes, if the State government is not serious about the issue we will make sure the government takes the issue seriously.

The PIL was filed by R Bhaskar Netha. He questioned the inadequate medical facilities in government hospitals in the State. In his PIL, Netha complained that hospitals were not equipped properly to treat mosquito-borne diseases like swine flu, malaria and dengue fevers. In fact, even in the twin cities, majority of the affected persons were forced to get admitted in private hospitals. The government hospitals lack facilities, whereas private hospitals are collecting huge amounts from the poor.

According to the daily, Netha sought directions to the authorities for taking preventive measures to curb various mosquito-borne diseases. These vector-borne diseases include swine flu, malaria, dengue and typhoid. He also sought directions to the Municipal authorities to deal with the menace of mosquitoes. These vectors are primarily responsible for the occurrence of the diseases.

