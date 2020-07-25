Telangana Home Minister Asks Muslims Not to Sacrifice Cows For Bakrid

Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Saturday appealed to Muslims not to sacrifice cows on Bakrid festival on August 1.

Observing that the state is known for secularism where all religions are treated with mutual and equal respect, he said Bakrid should be celebrated in the same spirit, an official release said. Secularism is promoted during the present TRS regime, he said.

Secularism existed even during the Nizam and Qutb Shahi rule, with the four minarets of the historic Charminar in the city seen as symbols of Hindu, Muslim, Sikh and Christianity, all havingequal respect, he said in a separate video message.

Similarly, all religions and castes should be treated with equal, mutual respect, he said. Ali, who had a meeting with DGP M Mahendar Reddy on the measures to be taken for Bakrid, said cows should be not sacrificed as Hindus worship them.

Goats and other animals can be sacrificed, he said. He also said safe distance should be maintained at the time of prayers, and during sale and purchase of animals in order to keep COVID-19 at bay.