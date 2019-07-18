Telangana Minister's Grandson Lands in Controversy After TikTok Clip Shows Him Sitting Atop Police Car
State Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali said the video was shot by a resident of Yakatpura where the family had gone for a function.
Representative Image.
Hyderabad: Telangana Home Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali's grandson "landed" himself in a controversy after a video on mobile app TikTok purportedly showing him sitting atop a police vehicle went viral, even as the politician on Thursday said he would look into the matter.
In the video, the minister's grandson Furqan Ahmed is purportedly seen seated on the bonnet of the police vehicle with another person, who suddenly gets down and lip-syncs dialogues from a movie and allegedly "intimidates" an IG rank official.
Reacting to the clip, Ali said they had gone to a function two days ago in Yakatpura here where one local guy made this video. "My grandson was just seated on the vehicle and some local guy made the video...we will look into it," the minister said, adding his grandson had nothing to do with it.
Police sources said all police vehicles are registered under DGP's name and the vehicle in the video was allotted to the Home Minister. "There was no traffic violation," they said.
The Telangana Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy did not respond to queries on the matter.
