Telangana Honour Killing: Amrutha Starts Social Media Campaign to Seek Justice For Slain Husband
The killing of 23-year-old P Pranay Kumar, who had married an upper caste woman Amrutha Varshini at Miryalguda in Nalgonda district on September 14 had sparked outrage in the state.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook Page of Justice for Pranay)
New Delhi: Amrutha Varshini, the wife of Perumalla Pranay Kumar who was hacked to death in a suspected case of honour killing, launched a social media campaign demanding justice for her late husband.
A Facebook page, ‘Justice for Pranay’, was created on Monday and it has already garnered over 110,000 likes. Hours after the page was made, comments of support and solidarity poured in from across the country.
“Don’t worry Pranay...U r not alone.. Not only me u are in the heart of crores of people.. Many people are fighting for justice (sic),” a post on the page read.
| Edited by: Padmaja Venkataraman
