Telangana Hospital Employee Removed From Service Following Allegation Of Misbehaviour With Woman COVID Patient

Telangana Hospital Employee Removed From Service Following Allegation Of Misbehaviour With Woman COVID Patient

An employee in the state-run Gandhi hospital here was removed from service and a police complaint has been lodged against him following allegations that he misbehaved with a woman COVID-19 patient. A hospital official said the Class IV employee was removed and a police complaint has been lodged after the matter came to his notice on Thursday.

Hyderabad: An employee in the state-run Gandhi hospital here was removed from service and a police complaint has been lodged against him following allegations that he misbehaved with a woman COVID-19 patient. A hospital official said the Class IV employee was removed and a police complaint has been lodged after the matter came to his notice on Thursday.

Police said the alleged incident happened on September 27 and a case on charges of sexual harassment has been registered against the man. The Gandhi hospital is the premier COVID-19 care centre in the state..

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  First Published: October 2, 2020, 7:51 PM IST
