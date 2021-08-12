Telangana Hospital Operated on Dead Woman For Inflated Bill, Alleges Family

A family of a 75-year-old woman, who was admitted at a private hospital in Telangana’s Bhadradri Kothagudem district, alleged that negligence of the doctors led to her death, but they continued to operate on her to hide their culpability. The family alleged that the hospital authorities charged them inflated bills running into thousands of rupees, saying that the old lady’s condition was very critical. The grieving family members also alleged that the patient had already died but the doctors pretended to operate on her to cover up the inflated bill.

A 75-year-old Mask Mallamma from Reddypalem in Khammam district’s Sujathanagar area was admitted to a private facility in Kothagudem town five days ago. Mallamma was taken to the hospital after a hip fracture. The family alleged that the doctors charged thousands of rupees over the course of five days, but Mallamma’s condition worsened.

The doctors said that Mallama’s condition was critical and she should be rushed to another hospital. However, the family members said that they started having doubts on doctors’ attitude and found that the 75-year-old woman had already died.

The involved hospital staff are said to have been taken off duty and an investigation is underway by the hospital administration. However, no complaint has been filed with the police regarding the matter by the family members.

