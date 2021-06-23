Telangana Hospitals Preparing for Third Covid Wave, 6,000 Beds Ready for Children: State Health Director

Telangana Health Director Srinivas Rao on Wednesday told the High Court that government hospitals were ready for a possible third wave of the coronavirus.

He said ready 6,000 beds had been made ready for treatment for children in Neilofer Hospital in Hyderabad, alone.

The government, he said, is taking serious action against some private hospitals for violation of norms including taking exorbitant amounts in fees for treatment and other costs.

Rs 72.20 lakh has been recovered from 170 hospitals based on complaints filed by people. The director said officials concerned were also taking measures to offer vaccines to eligible people.

The second vaccination drive is going on in the state, and 1.17 lakh tests are being conducted each day in the state. The positivity rate has declined to one per cent.

The government has fixed the fee structure for private hospitals. The bed charges in private hospitals cannot exceed Rs 4,000 per day in normal wards, Rs 7,500 in Intensive Care Units (ICU) without ventilator and Rs 9,000 with ventilator support, the state government said on Wednesday.

According to Rao, the second dose has been given to 28.76 lakh people and the first dose to 68.48 lakh people, in total vaccinate 1.94 crore people.

Out of 27,141 beds, oxygen facility will be available in 10,224 beds.

