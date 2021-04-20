Telangana Imposes Night Curfew from Today as Covid-19 Cases Surge. All You Need to Know

In the wake of rising coronavirus cases, the Telangana government on Tuesday imposed a night curfew with immediate effect from 9pm to 5am till April 30. Under the new guidelines, all government and private offices, firms, shops, establishments, restaurants will have to shut down at 8pm. Only essential services, including hospitals, pharmacies, petrol pumps and diagnostic laboratories, have been allowed to function.

Schools and colleges are already shut and the state government has cancelled SSC or Class 10 board exams and postponed class 12 board examinations.

Here’s all You Need to Know as the state imposes fresh night curbs to contain the spread of the virus:

-Night curfew starting April 20 to May 1 from 9pm to 5am

-Non-essential services to be wrapped up by 8pm. Movement of people shall be prohibited from 9pm onwards

-All government offices, private medical personnel, nursing staff etc will be allowed to step out only after producing a valid identity card

-Persons coming/going to airports, railway stations, bus stands will be allowed to move around on production of valid ticket

-There will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement/transportation of essential and non-essential goods. No separate permission/pass will be required

-Public transport services including autos and taxis will be allowed to function within stipulated time for transportation of essential services/medical services during the period of night curfew

Essential Services That Remains Open

-Print and electronic media

-Telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services

-Delivery of all goods through e-commerce

-Petrol pumps, CNG, LPG, gas outlets

-Power generation, transmission and distribution

-Water supply & sanitation

-Cold storage and warehouse services

-Private security services

The government said any violation of rules would invite strict actions under the purview of Disaster Management Act 2005. Those not wearing masks will be penalised Rs 1,000.

