Telangana Increases Retirement Age of Singareni Collieries Staff to 61 Years

In a significant development, the Telangana government on Monday announced an increase in retirement age for Singareni Collieries company employees to 61 years.

The decision taken by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will benefit as many as 43,899 officials and staff.

The board has also taken a decision to give 10 per cent reservations to the EBC category among others, its CMD Sridhar said. The CMD who chaired the board meeting announced the government decisions.

The CMD said those who retired between March 31 and June 30 this year will get back to duties as the modalities are being formulated.

“We will repatriate the retired employees and officials as per the government decision," the CMD said.

The Singareni Collieries employees and officials are happy about the decision and extended thanks to the Chief Minister.

