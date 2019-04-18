SPONSORED BY
Telangana Inter Result 2019: TS Intermediate 1st, 2nd Year Scores to be Out at 5pm at bie.telangana.gov.in

The Telangana Board will announce the TS intermediate 1st and 2nd year result 2019 on the official website of TSBIE at bie.telangana.gov.in today.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 18, 2019, 1:02 PM IST
(Image: News18.com)
TS Inter Result 2019 | The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Result 2019 is set to declare the Inter 1st and 2nd year result on its official website bie.telangana.gov.in. The Telangana Board will announce the TS intermediate 1st and 2nd year result 2019 today by 5 pm (tentatively). The students in Telangana who had taken the Intermediate or the Class 12 board examination are advised to keep their admit cards ready to quickly log in to the website and download the TSBIE Result 2019. This year, around 4,36,621 candidates had taken part in the Inter first year exams. The number of students of Inter second year is almost the same.

Due to heavy traffic, the official website of TSBIE might be slow. However, the students can also check their Telangana Inter 1st and 2nd Year 2019 result at results.cgg.gov.in or examresults.net. The Inter 1st year exams were held from February 27 to March 16, 2019 and the Inter 2nd year exam was conducted on February 28, 2019.




How to Check TS Inter Result result 2019

1. Visit the official websites at bie.telangana.gov.in, results.cgg.gov.in or examresults.net.

2. Click on the link. A new page will appear.

3. Fill in your hall ticket number and the relevant captcha that appears on the screen.

4. Your 1st and 2nd year Intermediate result will appear on the screen.

5. Download or take a print out of your result for future reference.

The overall pass percentage of students who appeared in the Telangana Inter 1st Year Exams 2018 was 62.35%. In the Telangana 2nd Intermediate results 2018, the pass percentage was slightly higher at 67%. Approximately 9.63 lakh students sat for the TS Intermediate Part-I and Part-II exams 2018.

Get TS Intermediate Results 2019 on SMS - TS INTER RESULT

TS Intermediate Second Year Result 2019 - Inter II Year
GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN2REGISTRATION NO -
Send it to 56263
VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC2REGISTRATION NO -
Send it to 56263

Telangana TS Inter 1st Year Results 2019 - TS Inter First Year Result
GENERAL - SMS - TSGEN1REGISTRATION NO -
Send it to 56263
VOCATIONAL - SMS - TSVOC1REGISTRATION NO -
Send it to 56263


| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
