Telangana Inter Results 2020 Expected Early Next Week at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE ) is expected to announce TS Inter Results 2020 for 2nd year students by June 15. The Telangana 12th Result 2020 will be released by the board on its official website at tsbie.cgg.gov.in.

State’s Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy had earlier told the daily that the result are expected to be out in the second week of June. She further added that the board had added 21 evaluation centres to fasten the process. Earlier, there were 12 evaluation centres.

This year, 9.65 lakh students have registered for the intermediate examinations in the state. Out of which, 4.80 lakh students appeared for the first year and 4.85 lakh for the second year, the report added.

Students can get their results by registering at the mobile app T Appfolio. It has been launched by the state government to help citizens with services such as bill payments, fee payments among other things.

Students are advised to keep visiting the official portal of TBSIE for any recent updates pertaining to the examinations.

For passing the TSBIE examinations, students have to score 35 percent marks in each subject and overall aggregate.

How to check TS inter second year results:

Step 1) Visit the official portal at tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Step 2) On the homepage, go to news and announcement section

Step 3) Once the results are declared, a title reading class 12 results will display

Step 4) Click on the title

Step 5) Enter roll numbers and date of birth and tap on submit button

Step 6) Your results will be displayed

Step 7) Download it and take a print-out of the results for future reference