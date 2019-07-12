Telangana Inter Supplementary Result 2019 Declared at bie.telangana.gov.in, Know How to Check

Telangana Inter Supplementary Result 2019 |The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education has declared the Telangana Inter Supplementary Result 2019. The TS Intermediate 2019 Supplementary Result, TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019 was uploaded by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education on its official website bie.telangana.gov.in. Candidates can check their revised TSBIE 2019 scores, TS Intermediate 2019 supplementary result through this direct link

The Telangana Inter Supplementary Examination for the 2018-2019 academic sessions was held in June. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education, which is also called as TSBIE has declared the TS Class 12 supplementary result for students who failed in the regular TS Board Inter exam.

How To Check Telangana Inter Supplementary Result 2019

As the result of supplementary examination held in Telangana state has been declared. The Telangana Inter Supplementary 2019 score can be checked by following the below-listed steps-

Step 1- Visit the official website of exam convener Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education: bie.telangana.gov.in

Step 2- Click on the ‘Telangana Inter Supplementary Result’ link

Step 3-On the TS Class 12 supplementary result window enter the required details

Step 4-The scores as printed on the TS Intermediate 2019 Supplementary Result, TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019 can be viewed

Step 5- Take a printout of Telangana 2019 Inter Supplementary Result

According ANI report, Telangana Inter Supplementary Examination’s question papers contained in 13 boxes went missing. Of these, only two were recovered. Even, the TS 2019 Result was criticized severely for alleged misprint and technical glitch encountered in TS Intermediate 2019 result, Telangana Class 12 result.