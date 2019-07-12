Take the pledge to vote

Telangana Inter Supplementary Result 2019 Expected Soon, Check it @bie.telangana.gov.in

The TS Intermediate 2019 Supplementary Result, TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019 will be uploaded by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education on its official website.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 12, 2019, 1:59 PM IST
Telangana Inter Supplementary Result 2019 Expected Soon, Check it @bie.telangana.gov.in
News18 Illustration/ Mir Suhail.
Telangana Inter Supplementary Result 2019 | The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education will be declaring the Telangana Inter Supplementary Result 2019 soon. While the TS Inter 2019 Supplementary Result was expected to be declared on July 11, a news report by the Indian Express has stated that the result will now be declared either by Saturday, July 13 or Monday, July 15.

The TS Intermediate 2019 Supplementary Result, TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019 will be uploaded by the Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education on its official website bie.telangana.gov.in.

Once the TS Class 12 Supplementary Results 2019 get uploaded, the candidates can check their revised TSBIE 2019 scores, TS Inter 2019 supplementary result through this direct link http://bie.telangana.gov.in/TSBIEExams/Results/Home.html

The result for Telangana Inter Supplementary Examination for the academic session 2018-2019, which was held in June, can also be checked at tsbie.cgg.gov.in and results.cgg.gov.in.

How To Check Telangana Inter Supplementary Result 2019

The Telangana Inter Supplementary 2019 score can be checked by following the below-listed steps:

Step 1- Visit the official website of exam convener Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education: bie.telangana.gov.in

Step 2- Click on the ‘Telangana Inter Supplementary Result’ link

Step 3- On the TS Class 12 supplementary result window enter the required details

Step 4- The scores for the TS Intermediate 2019 Supplementary Result, TS Inter Supplementary Result 2019 can be viewed

Step 5- Take a printout of Telangana 2019 Inter Supplementary Result for further use.

Apart from checking the TSBIE Supplementary Result 2019 online, the students can check their results by dialing 1100 from any BSNL landline in the state or calling 18004251110 from any landline / mobile phone and eSeva / MeeSeva / Rajiv Citizen Service Centres in the state.

